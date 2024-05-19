Revanth Reddy lacks wherewithal to implement poll promises, says Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lacks the wherewithal to implement the promises made by the Congress during the Assembly elections. The Union minister also claimed that it appears that MLAs and MLCs will soon ditch the BRS for other parties.

Kishan was addressing a preparatory meeting for the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC byelection at Bhongir where he said that the situation in Telangana was favourable for the BJP’s growth. “Intellectuals and educated people in the country are supporting the BJP,” Kishan said.

He said that the people of Telangana were ready to give their verdict against the Congress in any election. “The BJP has become an alternative to the Congress and BRS in Telangana and people are looking towards us,” Kishan said.

He said that the BJP will fight on behalf of the people for the implementation of the promises made by the Congress. The BJP state president expressed confidence that the saffron party would win the majority of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

“We will contest in all elections in Telangana in the future. The BJP is supported by graduates, educated people and intellectuals. I request all the party workers to work together in this MLC election and ensure the victory of the BJP candidate. Everyone should remember that BJP is the future of Telangana,” Kishan said.