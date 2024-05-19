Telangana: Malla Reddy, kin booked in land dispute case

HYDERABAD: Former minister Ch Malla Reddy, his son-in-law Rajashekar Reddy and their followers were taken to the Petbasheerabad police station on Saturday, following their attempt to remove a fence on a property in Survey No. 82 at Suchitra, claiming that it was illegally erected.

While Malla Reddy told the police that the fencing was put up on the land owned by him, a few individuals from Karimnagar claimed that the land in question belonged to them.

“Malla Reddy had purchased 1 acre 29 guntas of the land and the excess land was also in his possession,” said Petbasheerabad Station House Officer K Vijaya Vardhan. “Meanwhile, the party from Karimnagar had purchased 1 acre 6 guntas,” he said.

With both parties claiming that the other has encroached their land, the police took statements from the two sides and have registered two cases.

Medchal DCP Nitika Pant said that the MRO will soon conduct a survey of the disputed land.

In a video, Malla Reddy is seen arguing with the police and ordering his men to remove the fencing. The boundary fence was removed even as police tried to prevent them.

As mild tension prevailed, police dispersed both the groups. Cases were registered on charges of trespass, vandalism, obstructing the duties of police officials among others under relevant Sections of the IPC, a senior police official said.