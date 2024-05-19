Telangana: Ponnam Prabhakar lashes out at Modi for linking free bus travel to Metro ‘woes’

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for linking free bus travel for women with the viability of Metro rail.

Prabhakar alleged that the prime minister could not digest the fact that women were travelling in TS RTC buses free of cost. The free bus travel was introduced to provide financial benefit to the women, the minister said. He advised the prime minister not to lower his image by talking on trivial matters.

Prabhakar said that the TSRTC would increase the number of bus services and provide more facilities to passengers in the future.

The transport minister said that there was no link between the RTC and Metro passengers. “Even today, the Metro passengers are requesting an increase in the number of coaches,” the minister said.

In an interview with a television channel, the prime minister had said that in order to win the elections, some states provided free bus travel to women. If free travel was implemented in a city, then Metro occupancy would fall by 50%. Metro would become unviable, Modi felt. He also said that the bus travel would pose traffic and pollution problems.

TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan said that Modi exposed his true colours by commenting on the free bus travel. He said that Metro was limited to only Hyderabad and a large number of women were utilising the free bus travel in rural areas.

Metro passengers want more coaches: Minister

Prabhakar said that there was no link between the RTC and Metro passengers. “Even today, the Metro passengers are requesting an increase in the number of coaches,” the minister said.