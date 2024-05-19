Telangana: Reviving sparrow songs in rural Nirmal

ADILABAD: While the chirps and chatter of birds used to provide a background score to the lives of people, especially in rural areas, across the erstwhile Adilabad district, the distinct drop in the number of sparrows has alarmed nature lovers. An once ubiquitous presence in the porches of households and on branches of trees, sparrows have now become a rare sight, bemoan locals.

However, the Nirmal Mandal Samikya has launched the ‘Back to Roots’ initiative to bring the olden days back apart from adding a stream of income for local tillers. Earlier, farmers would hang a small bundle of paddy from the balconies, windows and cattle sheds so that sparrows could feed on it, especially during the summer. It is also believed that waking up to the chirps of sparrows in the morning helps bring wealth into the household.

Speaking to TNIE, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project officer P Vijaya Laxmi says they greenlit the initiative in April to ensure that the birds do not die from want of food and water, especially during the summer season. Birds can even use other parts of the crop to build nests, she explains.

“I watched a few YouTube videos where farmers in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and even some parts of Andhra Pradesh are using this system to feed the birds, especially sparrows,” the project officer adds.