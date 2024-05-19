Telangana to host global summit on AI in July: Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday said that the state government was planning to host an AI global summit in July and also making arrangements to set up a Skill University, the first of its kind in the country, in August. He said that Hyderabad would be made a global AI capital.

“We are here for a change. Our government is sincerely trying to bring in changes on all fronts in the state,” Sridhar Babu said, addressing a gathering organised by Telangana Facility Managers Council (TFMC) on Friday night.

“We are working to bring the best brains back to Telangana. Our IT industry is at the No. 2 position now and we would like to see it at the No. 1 position in the country. The Y2K Bug was the turning point for the software industry. Now AI (Artificial Intelligence) is another such moment. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants Telangana to take a lead,” the minister said.

He continued: “We want to make Hyderabad as the ‘AI capital of India’. It is our earnest desire to see Hyderabad as an AI City. We want to see Hyderabad as the most happening city for AI activity. We would like to see the city as a house for AI research. Telangana would like to set up a dedicated Artificial Intelligence City.”

Sridhar Babu added that the government has already allocated 200 acres to position Hyderabad as India’s ‘AI capital’. He said that the proposed Sill University would be another landmark like ISB.