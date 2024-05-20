137 of 1K blocked Skype accounts are from Telangana says Shikha Goel

HYDERABAD: After the announcement that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), with the help of tech giant Microsoft, blocked 1,000 Skype accounts over their connection with cybercriminal activities, joint director of Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) Shikha Goel said that 137 of these accounts were traced to the state with 25 specifically from Hyderabad. Impersonating police and Customs officials, fraudsters would use these accounts to blackmail unsuspecting people.

Speaking to TNIE, Goel said, “TSCSB receives approximately 30 to 40 complaints related to this particular trend across the state daily. Among the cases brought to light by the Bureau was an alarming incident involving a victim from Kukatpally, who endured a financial loss of `6 crore as a result of this scam. This case was registered in February and is currently under investigation.”

The joint director highlighted the role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the fight against cybercrime, stating that it was responsible for setting forth guidelines and regulations for financial institutions aimed at preventing fraud.

TSCSB involved when loss surpasses Rs 3 crore

Any cybercrime incident where the loss is less than Rs 1 lakh is registered with the local law and order police station. Losses exceeding Rs 1 lakh, up to Rs 2 crore, are handled by cybercrime police stations. For cases where the loss surpasses Rs 3 crore, it is recorded at the cybercrime PS and then taken over by the TSCSB