Couple arrested for killing 27-year-old daughter in Sircilla district

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A man and her wife were arrested for allegedly killing their 27-year-old mentally ill daughter in Nerella village of Thangallapalli mandal. They were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan, adding that the rope used to smother her to death was also recovered from the accused’s residence.

Addressing the media, the SP said the couple — Chepyala Narsaiah and Yellavva — killed their daughter Priyanka around midnight on May 14 as the latter had been having problems with her family members and neighbours. The 27-year-old is believed to have been suffering from mental health issues, he added.

After her death, Nerella residents expressed suspicion, prompting gram panchayat secretary Raju to lodge a complaint with Thangallapalli police. After a case was registered, a police team arrived at the village to investigate the matter and record the statements of the accused and residents. Based on the findings, the police took the couple into custody. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to killing their daughter, the SP said.