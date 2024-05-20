Couple arrested for killing 27-year-old daughter in Sircilla district
RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A man and her wife were arrested for allegedly killing their 27-year-old mentally ill daughter in Nerella village of Thangallapalli mandal. They were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan, adding that the rope used to smother her to death was also recovered from the accused’s residence.
Addressing the media, the SP said the couple — Chepyala Narsaiah and Yellavva — killed their daughter Priyanka around midnight on May 14 as the latter had been having problems with her family members and neighbours. The 27-year-old is believed to have been suffering from mental health issues, he added.
After her death, Nerella residents expressed suspicion, prompting gram panchayat secretary Raju to lodge a complaint with Thangallapalli police. After a case was registered, a police team arrived at the village to investigate the matter and record the statements of the accused and residents. Based on the findings, the police took the couple into custody. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to killing their daughter, the SP said.
Akhil stated that Priyanka had been suffering from mental health issues for the last seven years. The couple told the police that they had taken her to numerous hospitals for treatment. When that did not work, the accused said they even took her to various temples, he added. When her condition reportedly improved, Priyanka got married to Pruthvi of Dargapally village in Nangnoor mandal of Siddipet district in 2020, the SP said.
After their wedding, Pruthvi and Priyanka moved to Karimnagar and started living at Sapathagiri Colony. However, she started behaving abnormally and even hit her husband and 13-year-old son, Akhil said, adding that she would quarrel with neighbours regularly as well.
Learning of this, Narsaiah and Yellavva asked Priyanka to return to her maternal home and spend some time at the local temple. However, they were frustrated with the actions of the 27-year-old and hatched a plan to kill her, the SP added. Around midnight on May 14, the accused couple used a nylon rope to smother Priyanka while the latter was sleeping, he said.
Urging locals not to believe in superstitions, Akhil remarked that the crime took place due to the lack of awareness.