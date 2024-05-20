Newborn dies, parents allege doctors’ negligence in Telangana

WARANGAL: A newborn died at the MGM Hospital in Warangal on Sunday. The infant was born at the Wardhannapet Community Health Centre (CHC) on May 17, however, it had to be shifted to MGM Hospital, where it died while undergoing treatment, due to complications arising after delivery.

The baby’s father, K Naresh, has alleged that his child died because non-medical staff performed the delivery in the absence of a doctor. However, the CHC’s superintendent, Dr B Narsimha Swamy, told TNIE that the infant was born at the health centre in the presence of the doctor. However, due to breathing issues and high blood pressure levels, the baby had to be shifted to MGM Hospital, where it died while undergoing treatment.

“She started having delivery pains on the evening of May 17, and we immediately informed duty gynaecology doctor Manasa Reddy,” Naresh said. He alleged that Dr Manasa left the hospital without consulting or treating his wife and the duty nurse and ANM staff called the doctor to inform her about Sreeja’s delivery pains. “The staff then shifted my wife to the operation theatre. Dr Manasa Reddy gave suggestions over the phone while the nurse and ANM staff attended the delivery,” he claimed.

Soon after, the newborn was shifted to MGM Hospital but died while undergoing treatment. Naresh alleged that due to the negligence of the CHC authorities, his baby died, and his wife’s health condition is serious.

A case has been registered under Section 304(A) of the IPC (causing death by negligence) and an investigation is underway.