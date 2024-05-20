Telangana man held for giving triple talaq

ADILABAD: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly declaring the banned ‘triple talaq’ to his 28-year-old wife via a WhatsApp audio message.

According to police, Jasmine, a resident of KRK Colony in Adilabad town, married the accused, Abdul Atiq, in 2017. They also had two daughters. The cops said the couple used to quarrel regularly over various issues in the past two years.

Jasmine even filed a harassment complaint against Abdul in February 2023. However, it is learnt that the accused failed to pay the maintenance amount ordered by a court in the case, prompting the 28-year-old to approach the authorities again recently.

Allegedly frustrated with the development, Abdul, who has reportedly remarried, sent a WhatsApp audio note declaring ‘triple talaq’.

Based on a complaint filed by Jasmine, a case under Section 4 r/w 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises triple talaq, was registered against Abdul, said Adilabad women’s police station (WPS) inspector G Srinivas.

On July 20, 2019, the Parliament of India deemed the practice of triple talaq illegal and unconstitutional, making it a punishable offence from August 1, 2019.

