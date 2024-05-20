Telangana Pollution Control Board orders closure of concrete plant in Kollur

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has issued closure orders to the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant of a residential apartment project proposed by RS Pasura Tellapur Builders at Kollur in Sangareddy district. The plant was operating without proper authorisation and causing pollution in the area, the order said.

The crackdown was initiated following a complaint regarding the illegal establishment and operation of the plant. During the inspection, the PCB found that the plant was functioning without Consent for Operation (CFO) from the Board, which is against the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

While the RMC plant was not in operation at the time of inspection, physical observation indicated that the plant was operated earlier. The site representative said that they have carried out trial runs without obtaining the Board’s CFO.

Additionally, the RMC plant was not established within the proposed project site as per the Consent for Establishment (CFE) order.

Further observations showed that the RMC plant did not provide a flow meter at the raw water collection sump to assess raw water consumption. It was also found that the plant is only 54 metres away from a residential villa, against 200 metres as per the siting criteria for

RMC plants.

Failure to comply with the closure orders will invite prosecution in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate or Judicial Magistrate of the first class under the Water Act, the order said, adding that the punishment includes imprisonment between one-and-a-half years and six years along with a fine.

In violation of Water Act

The crackdown was initiated following a complaint regarding the illegal establishment and operation of the plant. During the inspection, the PCB found that the plant was functioning without Consent for Operation (CFO) from the Board, which is against the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act