Temperature rises, light rains in parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Certain parts of Hyderabad experienced intense rain spells during late afternoon hours on Sunday.
Rainfall was recorded in Rajendranagar, Chandanagar, Chandrayangutta, Shalibanda, Malakpet, Attapur, Langer Houz, Golconda, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Balanagar, Bowenpally, Kukatpally, Uppal, Tarnaka, Alwal, Miyapur, Jeedimetla and Nizampet areas.
Showers were also witnessed in other districts across Telangana. Light rains and thunderstorms were seen in Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts and neighbouring areas of Vikarabad district.
According to IMD, the trough from south Chhatisgarh to south interior Karnataka across Telangana and Rayalaseema at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked. However, the state will continue to experience intermittent light rains and thundershowers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph till May 23 and a yellow warning has been issued for the same.
City records 400 C
Temperatures in the state were on a higher side on Sunday with Jagtial recording the highest maximum temperature of 42.60 C, and Bhadradri Kothagudem and Adilabad at 42.40 C, while the city recorded 400 C maximum temperature in Shaikpet.
For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures of 350 C and 250 C respectively with a relative humidity of 81% and south-westerly surface winds of about 6-8 kmph.
Meanwhile, three persons lost their lives in separate incidents when lightning struck them in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday, police said. The incidents took place in two villages in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district when it was raining, they said.
Two persons died after being struck by lightning in an agricultural field while another man, who was standing under a tree, died in another lightning strike. The deceased were aged between 26 and 40, police said.
3 killed in lightning strike in Vikarabad
