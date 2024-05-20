Temperature rises, light rains in parts of Telangana

City records 400 C

Temperatures in the state were on a higher side on Sunday with Jagtial recording the highest maximum temperature of 42.60 C, and Bhadradri Kothagudem and Adilabad at 42.40 C, while the city recorded 400 C maximum temperature in Shaikpet.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures of 350 C and 250 C respectively with a relative humidity of 81% and south-westerly surface winds of about 6-8 kmph.

Meanwhile, three persons lost their lives in separate incidents when lightning struck them in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday, police said. The incidents took place in two villages in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district when it was raining, they said.

Two persons died after being struck by lightning in an agricultural field while another man, who was standing under a tree, died in another lightning strike. The deceased were aged between 26 and 40, police said.

