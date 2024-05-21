Hanumantha Rao criticises Modi for allegations on Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD : Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging that Wayanad MP and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is supporting extremism, former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Monday sought to remind the BJP leader that the Congress leader’s father was assassinated by extremists. He also pointed out that Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed as ‘anti-terrorist day’.

PM is anti-farmer

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan here, Hanumantha Rao said that Modi was anti-farmer and the farmers in North India, including Uttar Pradesh, were determined to oust him as prime minister.

He said that there was a strategic vote shift in Uttar Pradesh from the Samajwadi Party (SP) to Congress and vice versa. He exuded confidence that Rahul Gandhi will win from Rae Bareli in the ongoing elections.

Coming down heavily against BJP Chevella contestant Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, he said that the former MP was confused, having hopped from the BRS to the Congress and then to the BJP.