Punctuality of passenger trains needs to be monitored: South Central Railway GM

HYDERABAD : Advance action plans are needed to meticulously monitor train operations to ensure punctuality and safety, South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said.

The general manager held a review meeting on safety of train operations, punctuality over the SCR zone on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. SCR Additional General Manager, R Dhananjayulu, also participated in the meeting along with all the Principal Heads of Departments. Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all six Divisions i.e. Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded joined the review meeting through video conference.

He instructed the officials to strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure the safe running of the trains. He advised to regularly counsel the running staff like Loco pilots, Assistant loco pilots, station masters, and permanent maintenance staff. He also advised the officials to conduct frequent field inspections to ensure compliance of worksite safety requirements without fail. He also held a review on the availability of safety items pertaining to Engineering, Mechanical and Signalling equipment. He instructed the officials to maintain optimal stocks of passenger safety items like smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

He also held a detailed discussion on the punctuality of the mail/express train and advised the officials to improve the punctuality. He also reviewed the passenger amenities such as the maintenance of FOBs over the zone. He instructed the officials to conduct special drives to complete the pending FOB maintenance works as soon as possible to avoid inconvenience to the passengers.