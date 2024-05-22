CM Revanth, Congress leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 33rd death anniversary

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary.

With the model code of conduct in place and the Congress government unable to organise an official programme, the chief minister attended a prayer meeting organised by veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao at Somajiguda and paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.

“On the occasion of the death anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi, the maker of modern Indian and former prime minister, tributes were paid to the statue of the great man at Somajiguda,” Revanth tweeted. He said that Rajiv’s contribution to the nation’s IT sector will be remembered forever.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, former ministers K Jana Reddy and Shabbir Ali and party functionaries attended the event.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Speaking to TNIE, Hanumantha Rao said that Rajiv paved a way for the nation through development of the IT sector in India. Remembering the major developments in the late PM’s rule, Hanumantha Rao said that Rajiv reduced the voting age from 21 years to 18.