NGT directs Telangana government to stop sand excavations in Manair river

KARIMNAGAR: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Bench, Chennai, on Tuesday, directed the state government to stop sand excavation in the Manair river in the name of de-siltation, saying that it constitutes an environmental threat and violation.

It also asked the Irrigation and Mining departments to pay Rs 25 crore each to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) within three months. Additionally, the state government has been told to submit an implementation report. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to September 23.

Several petitions, filed by various individuals including farmers and political leaders, claimed that sand was being transported and excavated without environmental clearance (EC) for the past few years in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Despite interim orders from the NGT in the past, no action was taken by the previous BRS government against the illegal sand excavations, petitioners said.

Petitioners demand action against sand mafia

To prevent illegal sand excavation, the Manair Parirakshana Samithi was formed. One of the petitioners, Sandi Surender Reddy, who is a farmer, told reporters that the Manair river is a lifeline for many farmers and recalled their fight against the sand mafia. He appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take stringent action against the sand mafia in light of this verdict.

Former Jammikunta market committee chairman T Sammi Reddy welcomed the NGT verdict, recalling the collective efforts of farmers against the sand mafia and illegal sand excavation.

He also requested the chief minister to take strict action against the sand mafia and to quash cases registered against those who fought against illegal sand excavation under the previous government.

‘No clearance sought for transporting sand’

