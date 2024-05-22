Sonia may release state anthem on Telangana Formation Day on June 2

HYDERABAD: The state government is all set to release the official anthem on Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

“Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana” written by famous poet and lyricist Ande Sri, was officially adopted as state song by the Cabinet on February 4. While adopting this as a state anthem, the Cabinet suggested slight modifications as per present situation.

Accordingly, the government carried out the modifications, making the changes as per the Cabinet recommendations.

Sources said that after changes are made, the anthem is about 1.5 minutes long. The music for the anthem has been composed by film music director MM Keeravani.

As the government has decided to invite Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi as the chief guest for Telangana Formation Day celebrations, it intends to get the anthem released by the former AICC president.

On Wednesday, Ande Sri and Keeravani met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and discussed the song. Revanth appreciated the lyricist and music director. During the meeting, Ande Sri sung the modified anthem, which the chief minister liked and decided to release the song on June 2.

Vem Narender Reddy, adviser to the chief minister, Congress leader Addanki Dayakar and CPRO to the chief minister Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy were present.

It may be mentioned here that there was no state anthem for Telangana. After Congress came to power in the state, it decided to adopt Ande Sri’s song as the state anthem.