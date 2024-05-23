After rain respite, hot days return in Telangana

The IMD further said that the state will continue to experience light to moderate rains and thunder showers till May 28 and a yellow alert has been issued till May 25.

The temperatures in many districts will rise in the range of 41-440C in the next five days and an orange alert has been issued by the IMD for the same.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers with a generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 380C and 260C respectively.

