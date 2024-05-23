After rain respite, hot days return in Telangana
HYDERABAD : As pre-monsoon showers subsided, the state has again started reeling under rising mercury levels.
With as many as 30 districts recording above 400C maximum temperatures, the highest maximum temperatures in the state rose to 44.20C in Nirmal, followed by Kamareddy at 43.60C and Peddapalli and Adilabad at 43.50C.
Hyderabad also recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.20C in Moosapet.
Moderate rains and thundershowers were recorded in Jagtiyal and Peddapalli districts, while light rains were recorded in Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Medak and neighbouring areas. Hailstorms were also recorded at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, according to IMD reports.
The IMD further said that the state will continue to experience light to moderate rains and thunder showers till May 28 and a yellow alert has been issued till May 25.
The temperatures in many districts will rise in the range of 41-440C in the next five days and an orange alert has been issued by the IMD for the same.
For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers with a generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 380C and 260C respectively.
Temp to rise to 41-440C in various districts
