Are graduates not interested in MLC byelection?

HYDERABAD : AS Telangana gears up for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency MLC byelection, the decline in number of voters has become a cause for concern.

The number of voters in the constituency has dropped from a little over five lakh in the regular election to 4.63 lakh voters in this byelection. As many as 41,726 voters who have previously enrolled themselves showed no interest in registering their names this time.

The graduate MLC byelection comes just after the conclusion of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

There has been a shift in political dynamics in the state in recent times. During the previous Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency MLC election, the BRS was in power. Now, the Congress is in power.

The political observers believe that the unemployed youth, who were up in arms against the BRS, may not have shown interest in registering their names.

Speaking to TNIE, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof Kodandaram said that the Lok Sabha elections and graduates segment elections are happening simultaneously, and this seems to have a huge impact on the bypoll.