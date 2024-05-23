BC leaders want quota hike before local body polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD : As panchayat elections are around the corner, BC leaders in the state, particularly those in the ruling Congress, are demanding removal of the 50 percent cap on reservations. The previous BRS government introduced the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, restricting reservations to a maximum of 50 percent for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Backward Classes (BC) in panchayat raj elections. When it was in the opposition, the Congress vehemently opposed the cap.

Through the ordinance, the previous BRS government reduced the BC quota from 34 percent to 23 percent, restricting total reservations to 50 percent. The panchayat raj elections were held in 2019 based on the restricted reservations, sparking off widespread opposition. Even the then TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who now holds key portfolios in the Congress government, protested against it.

Those aspiring for positions in panchayat raj institutions are demanding that the state government restore the 34 percent quota for BCs. Speaking to TNIE, a Congress leader from Nalgonda, Pullemla Ramesh, whose mother contested in the previous MPTC elections, said that 34 percent BC reservations were implemented for about three decades. The “anti-BC government of BRS” reduced it to 23 percent, leaving BCs high and dry, he added.

Going a step further, veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy complete the caste census and allocate reservations based on it.

“It would be advisable if our government in Telangana conducts caste-wise survey at this juncture. Then much-needed justice can be rendered to SCs, STs, OBCs and even minorities. The entire process of caste-wise census hardly takes three to four months. I therefore request you to conduct a caste-wise census on a war footing,” Hanumantha Rao said.