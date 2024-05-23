BJP leader Eatala urges graduates to elect BJP candidate

JANGAON : Alleging that both the BRS and Congress have cheated the youth of Telangana by making false promises, BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Wednesday urged the voters to support the saffron party candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency MLC byelection.

The bypoll is scheduled to be held on May 27.

Addressing a preparatory meeting on by-election in Jangaon, Rajender said: “The Congress came to power by making false promises. The previous BRS government cheated the unemployed youth in the state. Now the Congress government is doing the same.”

“During its rule, the BRS promised to provide Rs 3,000 in unemployment allowance but it failed to fulfil that promise. The present chief minister (A Revanth Reddy) too promised to promised provide Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance but not a single rupee has been given to unemployed youth,” he alleged.