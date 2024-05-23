Central agency inspects damaged Medigadda barrage

HYDERABAD : The officials of the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, inspected the damaged Medigadda barrage on Wednesday.

The team inspected the damaged piers in seventh block of the barrage and enquired about the reasons for sinking of piers with Irrigation officials.

The geo-technical investigation experts, geophysical investigation experts and others were part of the CWPRS team. The team inspected the barrage for more than two hours and enquired about the steps being taken to protect the barrage.