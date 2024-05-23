Doctors treat patients under mobile torch light in Bhongir

BHUVANANGIRI : The power supply was interrupted for several hours in the Bhuvanagiri government hospital on Wednesday night, forcing patients to wait in darkness.

However, doctors were seen treating patients with the help of mobile torch light due to power cut in the hospital.

The reason for power interruption was nwaitot known. A woman patient said that there was no power supply for more than an hour and they were unable to see anything. It is unclear whether a generator is available or not in the hospital.

It may be recalled that power supply was disrupted for five hours in the MGM Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday. Adding to the woes of the patients, the generators in the hospital were under repair.