IIIT-Basara admission notification delayed

ADILABAD : The admission notification of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basara, also known as IIIT Basara, the only engineering college for the underprivileged students in the state, has been delayed by the state government.

Usually, the notification is released in the last week of April or the first week of May. However, the admissions committee for the 2024-25 academic year is yet to be appointed, and it is unclear whether the previous committee will continue or a new one will be formed. The SSC results were released on April 30, and students who achieved a 10 GPA are eagerly waiting for the notifications to be announced.

Sources said that applications for admissions have decreased due to various reasons, including student suicides. Last year, around 25,000 applications were received. Further delays in the notification would reduce the number of applications even more, causing poor students to lose hope of gaining admission to pursue engineering.

Over the past two years, students have protested against various issues on the campus. In response, the previous BRS government appointed V Venkat Ramanna as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor in 2022. However, sources allege that he has been visiting the college only as a guest from Hyderabad. Upon assuming his role, he changed the exam pattern for PUC 1 and 2 years from a semester system to year-end exams, similar to an intermediate college. This change has negatively impacted the result of students, leading to suicides and some leaving the college.

Sources opine that if the previous semester system were reinstated, students would remain engaged in their studies and not have as much idle time. The united Andhra Pradesh Congress government and its late Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy inaugurated the college in 2008 with 2,000 seats. Two years later, the seats were reduced to 1,000 for various reasons.