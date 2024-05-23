MHA forms inter-ministerial panel to tackle SE Asia cybercrime threats

HYDERABAD : A day after the Indian Embassy in Cambodia rescued 60 Indian nationals trapped in cyber fraud camps at Sihanoukville, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) announced on Wednesday that a high-level inter-ministerial committee has been constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to tackle cybercrime threats originating from southeast asia region.

The committee, chaired by the MHA’s special secretary for internal security, will coordinate with relevant ministries and departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), social media intermediaries, and law enforcement agencies.

The announcement comes two days after around 300 trafficked Indian youth protested against their handlers in Sihanoukville. Only a few days before the protest, the Vizag police arrested three agents involved in luring gullible youngsters to the cyber fraud camps with the promise of providing data operator jobs in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, the Telangana police told TNIE that they have been in touch with the I4C since April following the rescue of a Sircilla-based youngster who was caught in one of the cyber fraud camps in Sihanoukville.

The case, initially investigated by the Rajanna Sircilla police, was transferred to the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) last week.

So far, the police have arrested two local agents and issued look out circulars (LOCs) against two others, who currently reside in Dubai and Maldives.