Rapido driver held for raping minor

HYDERABAD : A Rapido driver, Sandeep, was arrested by the Tukaram Gate police for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at a lodge in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

The accused is a native of Nalgonda and is residing in the city, in search of a job.

According to sources, the girl had left her home on Sunday night after being scolded by her parents for spending excessive time on her phone. Upon her parents not finding her at home the next day, they filed a missing complaint at the Tukaram Gate police station on Monday.

During her escape, she encountered Sandeep Reddy, 28, a Rapido driver. Reddy took advantage of the situation and coerced the girl into accompanying him. From Mahendra Hills, the duo went for a stroll to Kukatpallym then made their way to Necklace Road, Tank Bund and then went to a lodge in Kachiguda. There, he raped her and subsequently fled the scene.