Rave party: Bengaluru cops seek custody of five accused for further probe

HYDERABAD : The Bengaluru police, investigating a case related to a rave party on Monday, are currently in the process of seeking custody of the five accused for further interrogation.

Officials are also awaiting forensic analysis results of samples collected at the scene to identify attendees who may have consumed illegal substances during the event and for gathering additional evidence concerning L Vasu, the party organiser.

Meanwhile, serial actress Shamala has denied any connection to the rave party. Through various social media platforms, she expressed her dismay at her name being associated with the rave party bust. She has also initiated a defamation lawsuit to address the allegations made against her and warned that she will take legal action against those attempting to tarnish her reputation. Another actress, Karate Kalyani, has entered the discourse with remarks pertaining to the involvement of actress Hema. Kalyani said that individuals seeking leisure should opt for family outings rather than attending rave parties. Additionally, she hinted at potential repercussions within professional circles, specifically mentioning the possibility of Hema’s expulsion from the Movie Artist Association.