Situation normal in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, direct flights to Delhi continue

HYDERABAD : The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday announced that the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal and that air connectivity between Bishkek and Delhi remains operational.
The communique comes four days after a mob violence struck in the capital city and foreign nationals, including Indian students, were attacked by the locals.
Besides direct flights from Bishkek, the Embassy noted that there are flights to India via Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul, Sharjah and Tashkent.
“The local transport to Manas International Airport in Bishkek remains accessible to Indian students,” the Embassy said.
In the absence of an evacuation plan, Indian students have already been leaving the country through regular flights in the past few days. According to sources, many students have booked their flights to India for this week starting Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Manas airport in Bishkek on Wednesday received a bomb threat for the second time in the past week, according to the news agency, AKI Press. While the airport staff and passengers were evacuated as the threat cautioned for an explosion at 3 pm (local time), bomb technicians checked the territory and confirmed that it was a hoax.
“The Bishkek police department said none of the flights were delayed. The airport returned to normal functioning,” the news agency reported.