Situation normal in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, direct flights to Delhi continue

HYDERABAD : The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday announced that the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal and that air connectivity between Bishkek and Delhi remains operational.

The communique comes four days after a mob violence struck in the capital city and foreign nationals, including Indian students, were attacked by the locals.

Besides direct flights from Bishkek, the Embassy noted that there are flights to India via Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul, Sharjah and Tashkent.

“The local transport to Manas International Airport in Bishkek remains accessible to Indian students,” the Embassy said.