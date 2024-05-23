Telangana CM Revanth visits Tirumala, prays for cordial relations with AP

HYDERABAD/TIRUMALA : After offering prayers at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Wednesday, Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy said he wished that the two Telugu states resolve all issues amicably and forge ahead on the path of development.

He declared that once the new government in Andhra Pradesh is formed, he will work with the state’s chief minister in this direction.

Speaking to reporters in Tirumala, he said, “Once the new government is formed in Andhra Pradesh, I will speak with the CM and request him to allow the Telangana government to construct a choultry and a kalyana mandapam in Tirumala for the benefit of pilgrims from Telangana.”

Stating that he had been planning to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara since taking oath as the chief minister of Telangana, he explained that his visit to Tirumala was delayed due to administrative work and the Lok Sabha elections. However, he said, he was finally able to offer prayers at the Srivari temple along with his family on Wednesday. His grandson also had his Mundan ceremony (first hair tonsure) on the occasion.