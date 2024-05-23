Telangana govt’s decision on superfine variety paddy sparks war of words

HYDERABAD: The state government’s decision to give Rs 500 bonus per quintal to farmers who produce superfine variety of paddy led to a war of words between the ruling party leaders and their counterparts from the opposition.

During its campaign in the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress promised to give Rs 500 bonus to farmers for every per quintal of paddy. However, in recent a Cabinet meeting, the Congress government decided to provide bonus to only superfine variety of paddy.

Criticising the Congress for its decision, the BRS and BJP leaders are alleging that it is nothing but cheating the farmers.

Leaders of both parties are not only targeting the Congress government on this issue but are also making it a poll issue in the upcoming Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection.

The Congress, however, is justifying government’s decision, saying that bonus for superfine variety is a first step and later it will be extend to all types of paddy.

Though Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao assured that step by step they will extend bonus to all types, the opposition leaders are relentless in their attack on the ruling party.