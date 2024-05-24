29-year-old gets heart transplanted for free at NIMS

HYDERABAD : Doctors at NIMS successfully performed a heart transplant surgery on a 29-year-old woman who was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy.

Sheikh Shanaz, aged 29, from the Eturunagaram area of Mulugu district had been suffering from a problem in her left ventricle for the last two years.

After a thorough examination, doctors recommended a heart transplant surgery to address the critical nature of the disease.

The patient was registered with the Jeevandan Trust, where the medical team found a brain-dead person in Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad.

On Wednesday, the medical team, headed by Dr. Amareswara Rao, head of the Cardiothoracic Department, successfully completed the transplant surgery.

The expenses, which would otherwise cost `20 to `30 lakh in private hospitals, were covered under the Aarogyasri scheme, and the patient was treated free of cost.