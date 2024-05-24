Former VROs eye return to revenue dept, pin hopes on Congress govt

HYDERABAD : It has been four years since the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) posts were abolished and two years since they were accommodated in various other departments. But these former VROs continue to face several problems.

Now that a new government is in place in the state, the ex-VROs are seeing a ray of hope. They are now looking towards the Congress government to find a long lasting solution for their problems.

They are requesting the state government to send them back to the revenue department.

In the name of redeployment, the VROs were allotted to various other departments by draw of lots.

Of the total 5,138 VROs, around 1,200 were allotted to societies like Minority, Gurukul, Model Schools and other educational societies and corporations like Civil Supplies and Sugarcane Commission. As a result, they are not getting salaries under 010 account and the payment of GPF, CPS and TSGLI were stopped.

They are not even getting the benefits that are being extended to other government employees.

“We are getting our salaries once in three years,” said a former VRO, who was deployed in an Educational Society.

Around 16 VROs, who were posted in Girijan Cooperative Corporation in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, were not getting salaries for the last 22 months.