Former VROs eye return to revenue dept, pin hopes on Congress govt

HYDERABAD : It has been four years since the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) posts were abolished and two years since they were accommodated in various other departments. But these former VROs continue to face several problems.
Now that a new government is in place in the state, the ex-VROs are seeing a ray of hope. They are now looking towards the Congress government to find a long lasting solution for their problems.
They are requesting the state government to send them back to the revenue department.
In the name of redeployment, the VROs were allotted to various other departments by draw of lots.
Of the total 5,138 VROs, around 1,200 were allotted to societies like Minority, Gurukul, Model Schools and other educational societies and corporations like Civil Supplies and Sugarcane Commission. As a result, they are not getting salaries under 010 account and the payment of GPF, CPS and TSGLI were stopped.
They are not even getting the benefits that are being extended to other government employees.
“We are getting our salaries once in three years,” said a former VRO, who was deployed in an Educational Society.
Around 16 VROs, who were posted in Girijan Cooperative Corporation in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, were not getting salaries for the last 22 months.
Though the VROs should be posted in equivalent post of junior assistant, the government during redeployment, allotted lower than junior assistant posts.
“As there were no sanctioned posts of junior assistants, around 1,000 VROs were posted as gardeners, ward officers, record assistants, storekeepers, computer operators, attenders, jeep drivers, ration dealers, hostel workers and watchmen, which were lower than junior assistant,” said Garike Upendra Rao, the then state president of Telangana Village Revenue Officers’ Welfare Association (TVROWA).
Upendra recalled that there were 1,200 vacancies of junior assistants in revenue department when the VRO posts were abolished. However, the government instead of filling those posts with VROs, issued a notification through TSPSC to fill them, he recalled.
The services of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) were continued in the revenue department but the VROs, who have knowledge about land records, were posted outside the department by the then BRS government. This was intended to grab the valuable lands, a few former VROs alleged.
“The state government requires around 25,000 employees to carry out comprehensive land survey like in Andhra Pradesh. The former VROs, who have six to 24 years of service should be brought back to the Revenue department through options/counselling. The government should protect our service seniority and give promotions. We hope that the Congress government will render justice to us,” Upendra Rao said.
Made to work at nursery
Several former VROs were made to do nursery work in Ketanpalli municipality of Mandamarri mandal in Macherial district on Thursday. The VROs were asked to fill mud in the plastic bags for a local nursery.