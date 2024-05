Brightly coloured foodstuff can be harmful, warns GHMC

Meanwhile, the GHMC has issued a public warning against consuming brightly coloured food items like Chicken-65, tandoori chicken, coloured biryani and gobi, as these often contain dangerous levels of additives. It said that in many cases, the levels of additives were found to be 5-10 times higher than the permissible limit of 100 parts per million (ppm), posing significant health risks.

It may be mentioned here that following numerous complaints from citizens and social media buzz about substandard food quality, the GHMC and the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Telangana, formed the three-member task force, comprising two members from CFS and one from GHMC. The team has been tasked with conducting inspections and collecting food samples to check for adulteration.

Some of the well-known establishments which the task force inspected and issued show cause notices issued are:- Babylon Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills, Hotel Shanbhag Deluxe, Punjagutta, Chutneys Restaurant, Punjagutta, Minerva Hotel, Kompally, Kritunga Restaurant, Kukatpally, Pista House, Uppal, Karachi Bakery, MJ Market, Cream Stone Concepts, Himayatnagar, Kamat Hotel, Secretariat Road, Rayalaseema Ruchulu, Lakdikapool, Shah Ghouse Multicuisine Restaurant, Lakdikapul, Kritunga Restaurant & Franchises Pvt Ltd, Somajiguda and Baskin Robbins, Banjara Hills and Manam Chocolate, Karkhana.

GHMC officials said that the series of inspections have uncovered widespread non-compliance with FSSAI standards, and have instilled a sense of accountability among the restaurateurs.

The inspection drive will continue till all establishments comply with food safety regulations, the officials. They said that minor defects identified during inspections will be served improvement notices, while serious violations will result in cancellation of licences and legal action.