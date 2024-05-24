Probe report attributes electricity interruption at MGM Hospital to Voltage Control Breaker defect

WARANGAL: The authorities of the MGM Hospital, Warangal, who conducted an inquiry into power interruption at the health facility, submitted a report to Warangal District Collector P Pravinya on Thursday.

According to the inquiry report, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE, there was an unexpected power failure at the MGM Hospital at 6.15 pm on Tuesday and the Assistant Engineer (AE) concerned was informed about it, requesting the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) team to assess and address the situation, and to restore power as quickly as possible.

The NPDCL team inspected power supply lines and detected that there was a defect in the Voltage Control Breaker (VCB) and loose contacts of the HT line jumper to the main substation, but there was no defect in other substation lines supplying power to laboratories and outpatient blocks.

According to the report, the team immediately restored power supply to laboratories and outpatient block, and then it repaired the loose HT line jumper at the main substation, and the power supply was restored.

There were no further defects detected in MGM power supply lines, and everything functioned thereafter. All power supplies were restored by 8.45 pm, it said.

Auto power generators uninterrupted supply

During all this process, two auto power generators at MGM Hospital in Warangal have ensured uninterrupted power supply to all patient care and emergency areas, including ICU, operation theatres and MCH wards. No inconvenience was caused to the patient’s care, the report said.

In the dialysis ward, the machines had battery backup, and dialysis treatment was continued for on-bed patients. Elective fresh patient dialysis was held for two hours until the power supply was restored. There was no generator supply to the dialysis ward corridors or street lights. The repair works on defective generator supplying the dialysis ward repair have already beeb initiated and now it is functional, according to the report.

Speaking to TNIE, MGM Hospital in-charge Dr K Ram Kumar Reddy stated that due to the VC breakers failure, power supply was interrupted at the hospital.

“The auto generators were immediately started and uninterrupted power supply was ensured. There are four auto generators in the hospital. The 62.5 kVA generator was in repair during the time of the power cut. There was a power interruption in the dialysis ward, and with the support battery backup, the dialysis machine units were in operation mode. After completion of repair works, it was back in working condition,” he said.

He further stated that one electrician and four helpers were working in the hospital. “We have requested the district collector to allocate electric and civil engineers to the hospital,” Ram Kumar Reddy added.

When contacted, Warangal Circle Superintendent of Engineer P Madhusudhan Rao said: “There was no interruption in supply of power from the NPDCL to the MGM Hospital. After being informed about the power issue, our team visited and checked the metering point on the hospital premises. The team detected a problem at VC Breaker. They immediately resolved the issue and restored the power supply.”

“There is no power cut for domestic consumers within the NPDCL limits. In a rare case, there will be a power supply interruption due to repair of transformers or heavy rainfall,” he added.