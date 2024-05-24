Rave party: Three Tollywood actors tested positive for drugs, say Bengaluru cops

HYDERABAD : The Bengaluru police on Thursday said that 86 persons who took part in a rave party at a farmhouse tested positive for drug consumption. Among them are Tollywood actors Hema, Aashi Roy and Chiranjeevi, a supporting actor.

It may be recalled that Bengaluru police raided GN Reddy farmhouse a couple of days ago and busted the rave party.

The police are likely to summon all the 86 revellers who tested positive for drug consumption, including Hema, Aashi Roy and Chiranjeevi. According to the Bengaluru police, out of 73 men whose blood samples were sent to the lab for testing, 59 tested positive while 27 of 30 women were found to have consumed drugs at the rave party.

Actress Hema released a video on social media claiming that she had not attended the rave party and that she was in Hyderabad. A source said that Hema made a video from the farmhouse in Bengaluru and released it on social media. Aashi Roy also released a similar video. However both their test results were positive and the police have issued notice to them.