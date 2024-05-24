Suspense shrouds death of 18-year-old nursing student in Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM : An 18-year-old first-year student at the Maruthi Nursing College, identified as P Karunya, died at the area hospital in Bhadrachalam after she died under suspicious circumstances.

Karunya, a resident of Siddikinagar, was found by her friends on the floor of her hostel room who rushed her to the hospital. Later, conflicting reports emerged regarding the cause of Karunya’s injuries.

While locals allege that an unidentified person attacked her in the hostel, some students claim that a love affair was connected to the incident. They said that a man came to the hostel, quarrelled with Karunya, and allegedly assaulted her before fleeing.

However, the nursing college management maintained that Karunya slipped in the bathroom, resulting in internal injuries. The conflicting accounts have created confusion about the incident.