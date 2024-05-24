Technical snags blamed for power outages

HYDERABAD : The recent power interruptions at the MGM Hospital in Warangal and Bhuvanagiri government hospital were due to technical snags and not due to inadequate power, according to official sources.

There were no major power cuts that affected domestic consumers in the state and there were also no major complaints from people either on power cuts, except during rainy days, sources informed TNIE.

As the Rabi crop season is over, there is no demand for electricity from agriculture sector, they added.

Meanwhile, consumers in Sangareddy district say that there have been not many issues with regard to power supply now as compared to the past. Srinivas of Narsapur mandal headquarters and Venkatramulu of Turkapally village in Manoor mandal say that there are no power cuts in the rural and urban areas of the erstwhile Medak district.

Venkatesh from Narayankhed town says that when there are heavy winds and rains, and when the trees under the electric cables are cut down, the power supply is interrupted for an hour or two.

But Ramesh, a resident of Sangareddy, complains that whenever trees fall and electricity poles collapse due to untimely rains, power supply is stopped for six hours at a time. Govardhan, a farmer from Irgipally village, says that during night time, from 11.00 pm to 6.00 am, the agriculture fields are being provided uninterrupted power supply.

But Venkatramulu of Turkapally village in Manoor mandal has another take on the issue. He says that due to certain problems in some areas, there are frequent interruptions in power supply. “There are 40 transformers in Manoor and Nizampet mandals. None of them have on-off switches. Whenever there is a problem, the power supply is stopped from the sub-station,” he says.