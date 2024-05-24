Technical snags blamed for power outages

HYDERABAD : The recent power interruptions at the MGM Hospital in Warangal and Bhuvanagiri government hospital were due to technical snags and not due to inadequate power, according to official sources.
There were no major power cuts that affected domestic consumers in the state and there were also no major complaints from people either on power cuts, except during rainy days, sources informed TNIE.
As the Rabi crop season is over, there is no demand for electricity from agriculture sector, they added.
Meanwhile, consumers in Sangareddy district say that there have been not many issues with regard to power supply now as compared to the past. Srinivas of Narsapur mandal headquarters and Venkatramulu of Turkapally village in Manoor mandal say that there are no power cuts in the rural and urban areas of the erstwhile Medak district.
Venkatesh from Narayankhed town says that when there are heavy winds and rains, and when the trees under the electric cables are cut down, the power supply is interrupted for an hour or two.
But Ramesh, a resident of Sangareddy, complains that whenever trees fall and electricity poles collapse due to untimely rains, power supply is stopped for six hours at a time. Govardhan, a farmer from Irgipally village, says that during night time, from 11.00 pm to 6.00 am, the agriculture fields are being provided uninterrupted power supply.
But Venkatramulu of Turkapally village in Manoor mandal has another take on the issue. He says that due to certain problems in some areas, there are frequent interruptions in power supply. “There are 40 transformers in Manoor and Nizampet mandals. None of them have on-off switches. Whenever there is a problem, the power supply is stopped from the sub-station,” he says.
‘No instructions to impose power cuts’
Sangareddy District Superintendent of Engineer (SE) Madhava Reddy, however, says that the government has not given any orders to impose power cuts anywhere in the district.
“From the 2023 Assembly elections till the end of polling process in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, maintenance and repairs of the sub-stations have not been carried out. Moreover due to the possibility of heavy rains in the next few days, the power supply was being stopped for one to two hours for the repairs as per the instructions from the Transco superiors,” he adds.
During heavy rains and thunderstorms, domestic consumers are facing power interruptions in the erstwhile Khammam district. But there are no such problems in agriculture fields with three-phase power connections.
K Venkateswarlu and B Sudhakar Reddy, farmers of Narasapuram and Kandukur villages, say that they are not facing any power problems in their fields but there are occasional interruptions in supply of electricity for domestic purposes.
Khammam SE K Ramesh, however, says there are no power cuts for both agriculture as well as domestic consumers. “Unless any untoward incident occurs, power supply won’t not be stopped,” he adds.
Adilabad Superintendent of Engineer JR Chowan says that demand for power per day is 1.284 MU and they are supplying 1.42 MU in the district. Power interruptions are being attributed to unseasonal rains and gales at some places.
According to Karimnagar Superintendent of Engineer Vadlakonda Gangadhar, there are no power cuts in the district. “Minor interruptions in some places were due to gales. The power supply is also stopped during cutting of branches of trees,” he says.
According to district headquarter hospital sources, a separate line was laid for the hospital and sufficient generators too were placed in the wards and operation theatres.
The residents of Karimnagar, however, say that they were facing power cuts for 15 to 20 minutes every night.
According to Nizamabad NPDCL Superintending Engineer R Ravindar, there are no official or unofficial power cuts in the district. The power allocated to Nizamabad is 4.8 million units and the district is utilising 5.3 million units per day. The increase in number of domestic connections led to the power demand. Even if the demand increased to 10 million units, the officials are able to supply without any interruption, he adds.