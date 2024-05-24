Warangal DC gets message from fake WhatsApp account

WARANGAL : Cyber fraudsters have created a fake WhatsApp account using the profile picture of Warangal District Collector P Pravinya and the mobile number 94776414080.

The cybercriminals opened the fake WhatsApp account under the DC’s name and demanded money, using her photo as the display picture to make the request look genuine.

Pravinya, received a message from the Sri Lanka number 94776414080. The message read: “Hello, How are you doing? Very well. There is something I need you to please do for me urgently, as I’m currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls.”

Sources said that similar messages were sent to many people.

Upon noticing the fake messages, Pravinya immediately lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in the Warangal Commissionerate on Thursday morning.

She further informed the public and her employees that no one should respond to such messages asking for money, as it is a fake WhatsApp account created under her name. She advised everyone to block that number.

According to Warangal Cybercrime ACP K Vijay Kumar, a complaint was received from the district collectorate office about fake messages being sent on WhatsApp in the collector’s name, demanding money.

“We are investigating the case,” said Vijay Kumar.