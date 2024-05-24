Yenkathala grasslands in Vikarabad may get Biodiversity Heritage Site tag

HYDERABAD : The Yenkathala grasslands in Vikarabad district — home to a variety of bird species and an important destination for migratory birds — are in contention for the Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS) tag.

According to Shilpi Sharma, director of the Telangana Biodiversity Board (TBB), if the BHS tag is awarded to the grasslands, it would mean that the site will be protected by Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs), as per Section 41(1) of the Biological Diversity Act of 2002. “It is like declaring forests as reserved forests,” she added. As per the Act, unique and ecologically fragile ecosystems that have rich biodiversity of wild and domesticated species and high endemism can be considered for the tag. Sharma stressed that the site must have clear boundaries to be taken into consideration.

The Ameenpur lake in Sangareddy district, declared as a BHS in 2016, is the first water body in the country to get the tag and the first site to be approved in an urban area.

In Yenkathala, one can spot native species such as the Indian Spotted Eagle, and Woolly-necked Stork. Mammals like the four-horned antelope, Indian Fox and Golden Jackal have also been seen here.