Compound wall built by BRS MLA on FTL of lake razed

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy received another shock on Friday after Revenue authorities, in coordination with Irrigation department officials, demolished a compound wall constructed within the full tank level (FTL) of Pedda Cheruvu lake, Bommarasipet in Shamirpet mandal, saying that it was illegal.

The revenue authorities demolished the wall after receiving complaints from various people against Malla Reddy, accusing him of illegally constructing the boundary wall within the FTL.

Some temporary structures in the lake were also razed by deploying JCBs.

The MLA has been claiming that the land belongs to him, even though it falls under the lake’s FTL.

It is alleged that Malla Reddy and others encroached the land by building a compound wall. Last week, he and his son-in-law Marri Rajashekar Reddy were detained by the police for trying to stop demolition of a fence on a disputed land in Suchitra, Kompally.