Expert panel to assist judicial commission on Kaleshwaram

The Irrigation officials proposed five names for the expert committee.
A file photo of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project(Express)
HYDERABAD: The state government will soon constitute an expert committee to assist the PC Ghose Judicial Commission, which is probing irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram project.

The Irrigation officials proposed five names for the expert committee — CB Kameshwar Rao, Prof. Emeritus, JNTU (civil-structural expert), K Satyanarayana, retired chief engineer, DSRP expert (mechanical expert), N Ramana Murthy, Professor, NIT, Warangal (geotechnical expert), T Shasidhar, Professor, IIT, Hyderabad (Hydrology & planning expert) and K Srikanth, retired chief engineer, Irrigation department (Convener and field expert).

The committee will inspect three barrages — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla and submit its report after which the Judicial Commission will proceed further with its investigation.

