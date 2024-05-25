Former BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy booked for land grab

HYDERABAD: Chevella police on Friday booked former BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy under Sections 447, 427, 341, 386, 420, 506 read with 34 (I) of the IPC based on a complaint by Sama Damodhar Reddy, a 66-year-old businessman from Upparpally.

In his complaint, Damodhar Reddy accused the former MLA of trespassing into his 20 acres of land, demolishing a function hall there and taking up construction of a new structure in its place.

Damodhar Reddy said that he purchased a parcel of land situated on the outskirts of Earlapally village measuring 20 acres and 20 guntas in 2002. He said that he constructed a function hall dedicated to his late father, Parmareddy on this land, which is adjacent to another parcel of land owned by Jeevan Reddy and his family.

The businessman alleged that Jeevan Reddy, along with his wife Ashannagari Rajitha and mother Ashannagari Rajubai encroached upon half of his land and demolished the existing function hall and constructed a new structure in its place.

When Damodhar Reddy and his family attempted to stop the demolition, the watchman D Suresh, along with Jeevan Reddy’s henchmen, obstructed him and threatened him with dire consequences, the complaint said. Damodhar Reddy said that some unidentified persons armed with deadly weapons, believed to be from other states, denied him access to the disputed land.