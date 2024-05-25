Forum orders Samsung to refund Rs 1.21 lakh, pay Rs 25K compensation

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Adilabad, has ordered Samsung India Electronics to pay Rs 1,46,900 to a woman for delivering a defective television as well as for failing to provide service to the flawed product.

The complainant, Kamble Rohini, claimed that she encountered issues with the power supply, display, and other features of the two Samsung TVs she bought. Initially, the complainant purchased the Samsung Q60b TV in May 2022, which started showing technical glitches within a month.

Instead of availing a coupon from the retailer, Rohini preferred to buy a Samsung QLED TV for Rs 1,21,900 in September 2022. But within 15 days of purchase, the new TV, the latest model then, also started showing similar flaws.

As a result, the complainant contacted the company’s customer service, whose representative ruled out any manufacturing defect in the device, adding that the complainant herself does not have the required speed of internet service.

In its order, the forum observed that delivering defective television on two occasions clearly leads to deficiency of service as well as unfair trade practices, directing the refund of Rs 1,21,900 with a 12 percent per annum interest rate along with Rs 25,000 compensation within 45 days starting May 17.