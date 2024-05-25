Jagtial sizzles at 45°C as temp rises in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With another two weeks or so before the monsoon season begins, the state has started to experience a significant rise in temperatures.

The maximum temperature in the state crossed the 45°C mark on Friday with Jagtial recording the highest of 45.6°C in the red alert code, followed by Mancherial at 44.9°C and Peddapalli at 44.4°C.

All the 33 districts in the state, including Hyderabad, recorded temperatures above the 40°C mark. Uppal in the state capital recorded 43°C.

Light rains and thunderstorms were experienced at isolated places in the districts of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda.

Light rains will continue for another day after which hot and dry weather will prevail over the state, the weatherman said.

The IMD said that maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C over the next five days in Telangana, and remain in the 36°C to 44°C range.

Partial yellow and orange alerts have been issued for the soaring temperatures across districts.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rains or thundershowers towards evening or night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C and 26°C with westerly winds of around 6-10 kmph.

