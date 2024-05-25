Millers defaulting on CMR supply face music

HYDERABAD: The Civil Supplies department, under the leadership of Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, is cracking the whip on rice millers who are defaulting on supply of custom milled rice (CMR) to the government in a bid to recover dues of Rs 1,438 crore.

The department is now taking steps to put all the registration related transactions such as property sale, lease, GPA on rice mills on hold to make the defaulter accountable.

In one such incident, the department through district collector put the registration related transactions pertaining to three rice mills on hold. These rice millers in question have defaulted on paddy supply worth over Rs 200 crore. As per the custom milling agreement, the millers are legally bound to deliver CMR to civil supplies corporation/FCI within a stipulated time.

“The mills in Suryapet district — Raghu Ram Inds, Santosh Industries and Sri Venkateshwara Rice Industries — have received paddy for custom milling during the 2022-23 Kharif season, 2022-23 Rabi and 2023-24 Kharif but failed to deliver rice worth more than Rs 200 crore in breach of Custom Milling Agreement,” said BS Latha, additional collector, Nalgonda district.