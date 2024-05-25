No immediate relief from Telangana HC to Malla Reddy

HYDERABAD: A vacation bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday refused immediate relief to BRS MLAs Ch Malla Reddy and Marri Rajashekar Reddy, and Ch Mahender Reddy, son of Malla Reddy, in a land grabbing case. The petitioners had filed a writ petition, which was heard as a lunch motion petition, seeking directions to the ACP, Petbasheerbagh, DCP of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Inspector of Police, Petbasheerbagh and the tahsildar of Quthbullapur mandal to refrain from interfering with their peaceful possession of 2 acres and 14 guntas of land in Survey Nos. 82 and 83 of Jeedimetla village, Quthbullapur mandal, Rangareddy district.

Hearing the petition, Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti directed the state government to file its counter affidavit and submit records pertaining to the disputed land and adjourned the matter by a week.

According to counsel for the petitioners, his clients purchased the land in 2011 and subsequently leased it by fencing the property with tin sheds.

On May 18, 2024, the tahsildar of Quthbullapur mandal, without prior notice, entered the property to conduct a survey, accompanied by Petbasheerabad ACP and inspector and others, counsel alleged.

The petitioners alleged that businessman Srinivas Reddy, along with other anti-social elements, demolished the tin sheds, claiming the property did not belong to the petitioners. Several civil suits are reportedly pending in lower courts concerning this land.