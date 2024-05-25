Support Gujjula, he will be your voice in Council, says Laxman

WARANGAL: Accusing the previous BRS government as well as the present Congress regime of ignoring the problems being faced by the employees as well as the unemployed youth, BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman on Friday urged the graduates to support the saffron party candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituency MLC byelection. The bypoll is scheduled for May 27.

Addressing a party meeting on the bypoll here, Laxman said: “The previous government cheated the unemployed youth. Now, the Congress government has also adopted the same strategy to hoodwink the youth. It failed to fulfil the promises it made to both the employees as well as the unemployed youth.”

“If you want your voice to be heard in the Council, vote for Premender Reddy. He will raise the issues being faced by the youth. He will fight on your behalf,” he added.

Laxman also alleged that the Congress government misled the people with its six guarantees and backstabbed the farmers by not fulfilling the promises.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced many schemes for the benefit of students, youth and different communities. Under his leadership, the Union government is moving forward with ‘Make in India and Made in India’ slogan to ensure country’s development,” he said.

Stating that the political scenario in Telangana is changing rapidly, he expressed confidence that the BJP will secure at least 10 LS seats in the state.