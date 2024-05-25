Telangana: CS reviews preparations for Formation Day function

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India giving its nod, the state government has decided to officially organise the Telangana Formation Day function on June 2. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumarion Friday held a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the arrangements to be made for the function. She instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements.

The chief secretary said that the Formation Day celebrations would be held at Parade Grounds. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will first visit Gun Park and pay tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam.

The chief secretary directed police officials to prepare a traffic route map and make arrangements accordingly duly providing signage at vantage points.

The R&B department was directed to ensure barricading and arrange tents/shade to ensure that people are not exposed to harsh sun. The GHMC officials were told to ensure cleaning, levelling, watering, maintenance of sanitary and hygienic conditions and arrange decorative flags. She directed the cultural department to ensure participation of artistes befitting a carnival atmosphere.

DGP Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha, Principal Secretaries B Venkatesham and Jitender, Secretary Christina Zongthu, HMWSSB MD Sudarshan Reddy and other officials were present.