There’re 56 cases against Teenmar Mallanna, vote for Rakesh: KTR

NALGONDA: Alleging that there are several criminal cases registered against Congress candidate Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday urged the graduates to support the pink party’s Rakesh Reddy in the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduates MLC byelection.

As part of party’s bypoll campaign, Rama Rao addressed meetings in Nakrekal, Choutuppal and Devarakonda.

During these meetings, he said: “There are as many as 56 criminal cases against the Congress candidate. He also spent 74 days in jail. The graduates should vote for educationist Rakesh Reddy if they want their issues to be raised in the Legislative Council.”

Rama Rao also said that the BRS tried to revoke GO 46 when it was in power.

“We tried to cancel GO 46 could but couldn’t do it because of election code,” he said and added that “they have no intention to do injustice to anyone”.

“KCR is credited with providing nearly two lakh jobs in 10 years. Will such an injustice be done to the unemployed under his rule?” he asked.

He said that all the legislators of his party will exert pressure on the state government to create supernumerary posts under GO 46.

Referring to the 2023 Assembly elections, he said: “We always said that the Congress would deceive the people. But they trusted the Congress because of the assurances it gave. But what happened in the last six months is there for everyone to see.”