Transco chops off 400 trees in Siddipet, fined Rs 24 lakh

SIDDIPET: Siddipet Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Rani has imposed a fine of Rs 24 lakh on Transco officials for felling around 400 trees that led to a huge uproar from concerned citizens.

The Transco officials cut the trees saying that the branches were touching the power lines. However, the municipal commissioner described the action as excessive and unnecessary.

The trees, planted nine years ago as part of the Haritha Haram programme, were well-established and growing in various streets of Siddipet town. During the monsoon season, the municipal authorities typically trim tree branches to stop them from touching electricity cables and tripping power. The civic body had even purchased two big ladders to enable staff to trim the branches when notified by Transco officials.

However, this year, Transco officials proceeded to cut down the trees without prior notice to the municipal authorities. The municipal commissioner said that when her staff informed her about the tree-cutting, she immediately contacted assistant engineer, deputy engineer, and superintendent engineer, but her concerns were ignored.

To make matters worse, the trees near the girls’ high school were felled despite the absence of any power lines in the vicinity. Upon investigation, Prasanna Rani counted 400 trees removed by Transco officials in the town.

In response, she issued a notice on Thursday evening, demanding Transco pay compensation of Rs 24 lakh. The municipal commissioner said that while she understands the necessity of preventing power supply interruptions caused by tree branches, the municipal staff could have managed the situation by carefully trimming the branches rather than cutting down entire trees.

Prasanna Rani told TNIE that the trees, planted eight to nine years ago, were an integral part of the town’s greenery.