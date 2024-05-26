Ballot papers, not EVMs, to be used in graduates constituency byelection

HYDERABAD: Ballot papers will be used to cast votes for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency byelection on Monday, May 27, and not EVMs. This is because the preferential voting method is used for elections to the Legislative Council. Voters will have to mark their order of preference of the candidate using a violet sketch pen supplied by the polling officer. These sketch pens are procured from Mysore Paints, Mysuru. Also, there is no provision for NOTA in Council elections.

The Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has deployed as many as 2,896 polling personnel for the polls to be held on Monday, including 724 presiding officers, 724 assistant presiding officers and 1,448 Other Polling Officials. As many as 605 polling stations, including five auxiliary polling stations, in 286 polling locations have been set up. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm. The highest number of polling stations are located in Khammam (118), Siddipet (5), Jangaon (27), Hanmakonda (67), Warangal (59), Mahabubabad (26), Mulugu (17), Jayashankar Bhupalpally (16), Bhadradri (55), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (27), Suryapet (71) and Nalgonda (97).